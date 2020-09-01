Full military honours for Pranab Mukerjee's funeral today; leaders pay last respects

Pranab Mukherjee's funeral will take place on Tuesday with full military honours.

The former President, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, succumbed to COVID comorbidities on Monday, after a 21-battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.



Pranab Mukherjee's body has been taken to his official home in Delhi, 10 Rajaji Marg, for people to pay their last respects.



President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his residence and paid their last respects.



Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the chiefs of the three services also paid homage to the former president.



Because of COVID-19 protocol, the body of the former President will be taken for last rites in a hearse van instead of the gun carriage. The funeral will take place at the Lodi Road crematorium.



The Centre government and several states had announced seven-day official mourning on Monday.



In a statement, the home ministry said as a mark of respect, there would be state mourning throughout India from August 31 to September 6.



"During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment," the statement said.



India's 13th President, Pranab Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, in August last year.