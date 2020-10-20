Govt preparing plan to make vaccine available to all: PM | Watch Video

New Delhi: Urging the citizens to strictly follow the authorities' directives on prevention of coronavirus infection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his government "is making all efforts to ensure that vaccine, whenever it is launched, reaches every Indian."

"This is not time to be careless or to believe that COVID-19 has ended. We must keep in mind that lockdown may have ended but virus is still there," the prime minister said in an address to the nation on Tuesday evening.

"COVID-19 fatality rate in India is 83 for one million population, while the figure is more than 600 in countries like USA, Brazil, Spain," he said.

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें।



Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

"If you are careless and moving around without mask, you are putting yourself, children, elderly at risk. Of late we have seen videos that show many people stopped taking precautions. This is not right," he said.

This is his seventh address to the nation since the pandemic's outbreak.

Urging people to hear the address, earlier, he had said in a tweet, "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening."

Modi had addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis in which he spoke about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages.

The prime minister had often taken to televised address to announce major decisions or developments.

In his last such address, he had on June 30 announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.