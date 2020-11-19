Nitish Kumar's minister resigns hours after taking charge over corruption taint

Patna: Bihar education minister Mewa Lal Chaudhary, whose appointment to the post had triggered a controversy on account of a corruption taint, on Thursday tendered his resignation, barely three days after being sworn in as a member of the Nitish Kumar cabinet.

Chaudhary, who was allocated the portfolio on Tuesday, a day after taking oath, sent his resignation immediately after assuming charge at 1pm, informed sources said.

Chaudhary, who belongs to the JD(U) headed by the chief minister, had been named an accused in a five-year-old case relating to alleged irregularities in appointment of teachers and technicians at Bihar Agricultural University, Bhagalpur, where he was the Vice Chancellor.

He tendered his resignation after a meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

A Raj Bhavan communique later said Chaudhary's resignation has been accepted on the recommendation of the chief minister.

Building construction minister Ashok Chaudhary, also of the JD(U), has been given additional charge of the education ministry, it said.

Shortly after Chaudhary resigned, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked the chief minister for inducting into his cabinet a "corrupt" person.

"You deliberately made a corrupt person a minister and, in spite of criticism, got him to assume charge, before enacting this resignation drama. You are the one who is guilty," he said in a series of tweets.