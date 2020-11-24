BrahMos missile test-fired successfully

Bengaluru: A land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday.

According to sources, today’s test was carried out by the Indian Army. The Indian Army has under its command three regiments of BrahMos missile.

During Tuesday’s test, the missile is said to have hit a target that was positioned on another island.

More launches of the missile on different modes are lined up this week to test the accuracy of the weapon.

As reported by Onmanorama earlier, scientists at BrahMos Aerospace and Defence Research and Development Organisation have successfully extended the range of the missile from 290 km to over 400 km.

During the DefExpo2020 in February this year, Dr Sudhir Kumar Mishra, CEO & MD of BrahMos Aerospace, had told Onmanorama the missile variants will be tested with an enhanced range this year.

Last month, a BrahMos missile from was successfully tested from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer, INS Chennai. The missile had hit a Battle Practice Target positioned in the Arabian Sea during the launch on October 18.

The air version of the missile was also test-fired from a Sukhoi fighter last month, in an extended mission involving multiple Indian Air Force assets. This test was held on October 30.

Prior to that on September 30 this year, a BrahMos missile carrying an indigenous booster and airframe section was successfully flight tested from ITR, Balasore in Odisha.

This launch had paved the way for the serial production of the indigenous booster and other indigenous components of the BrahMos weapon system.

In short, today’s launch was the fourth successful mission of BrahMos in just over two months.

“These missions by the users prove the reliability of BrahMos as one of the most potent weapons in modern warfare,” says a scientist.