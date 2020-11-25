Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel dies at 71

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was in hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19 last month, passed away in early hours of Wednesday due to multiple organ failures, his son Faisal Patel announced in a tweet.

"With profound grief and sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020 at 3:30am. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. I request all well-wishers to adhere to COVID-19 law and order regulations by avoiding any mass gatherings and to also maintain social distancing norms at all times," Faisal Patel tweeted.

Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat and Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, Ahmed Patel was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on November 15.

In a tweet on October 1, Ahmed Patel had announced, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate."

Patel's death comes just two days after the demise of another senior Congress leader and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi. Incidentally, 84-year-old Gogoi, too, had tested positive for COVID-19, in August, and was rushed to hospital again, on November 2, after complaining of breathlessness.

An eight-time parliamentarian, Ahmed Patel served three terms in the Lok Sabha and five terms in the Rajya Sabha. He was appointed as the Treasurer of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in August 2018.

Ahmed Patel began his political career by contesting local body elections in Gujarat's Bharuch district in 1976. He later took charge of the Congress' organisational structure both in Gujarat and at the Centre.

In 1985, he was appointed Parliament Secretary to the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Ahmed Patel also played a key role in setting up the Narmada Management Authority to oversee the Sardar Sarovar Project.

Messages of condolences poured in soon after the announcement of Patel's death.