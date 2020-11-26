24-hour trade union strike begins, bank operations likely to be hit

New Delhi: A 24-hour nationwide strike by trade unions "against Centre's anti-people policies" began from Wednesday midnight. In Kerala, the strike is likely to paralyse normal life, as barring the BMS, all the trade unions have joined the protest.

In a statement on Wednesday, a joint platform of ten central unions said tremendous preparations have been done as more than 25 crore workers are expected to participate in the strike across the country. Various independent federations and associations are also part of the joint platform.

The ten central unions include Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) and Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA).

Others are All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

The BJP-aligned Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will not participate in the strike.

"The platform of Central Trade Union organisations namely INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC and independent sectoral federations and associations are organising nationwide strike on 26th November 2020," the statement said.

The united front of farmer organisations - AIKSCC - has also extended its support to the general strike and would be mobilising their members in rural areas to express solidarity with the striking workers.

The strike is to protest against the new farm and labour laws, among others, as well as to raise various demands.

Scheme workers, domestic workers, construction workers, beedi workers, hawkers, vendors, agricultural workers, self-employed in rural and urban areas have also decided to come on to the streets for 'chakka jam'.

In many states, auto and taxi drivers have also decided to keep off the roads. The federations of railway and defence employees have decided to have large mobilisation on the day to express their solidarity with the strike and the demands of the unions.

"As part of the activities, our Delhi units are organising industrial strikes in the industrial areas of Delhi and also making humble gathering at Jantar Mantar near crossing of Parliament Street and Tolstoy Marg (at) 12 noon," the statement said.

National leaders of central trade unions would be present and would also address the gathering.

The demands of the joint platform include cash transfer of Rs 7,500 per month tor all non-income tax paying families and 10 kilograms free ration per person per month to all needy people.

The unions have also demanded expansion of MGNREGA, the rural employment guarantee scheme, to provide 200 days' work in a year in rural areas at enhanced wages and also extension of the employment guarantee to urban areas.

They have also asked the government to withdraw all "anti-farmer laws and anti-worker labour codes and stop privatisation of public sector, including the financial sector and stop corporatisation of government-run manufacturing and service entities like railways, ordinance factories, ports etc".

Among other demands, the unions have sought withdrawal of the "draconian circular on forced premature retirement of government and PSU employees".

Other demands of the unions include 'pension to all', scrapping NPS (National Pension System) and restoration of earlier pension with improvement in EPS-95 (Employees' Pension Scheme-1995 run by retirement fund body EPFO).

Bank operations likely to be hit by the strike

Banking operations across the country may be impacted on Thursday as some bank unions would be joining the one-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions.

Many lenders, including IDBI Bank and Bank of Maharashtra, in regulatory filings on Wednesday said their normal working could be affected at the branches and offices.

The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) are participating in the strike.

"Lok Sabha in its recently held session has passed three new labour enactments by dismantling existing 27 enactments in the name of 'Ease of Business', which are purely in the interest of corporates.

"In the process, 75 per cent of workers are being pushed out of the orbits of labour laws since they will have no legal protection under the new enactment," the AIBEA said in a release.

The association represents the majority of the banks, except State Bank of India (SBI) and Indian Overseas Bank. It has four lakh bank employees from various public and old private sectors and a few foreign banks as its members.

Bank employees will protest against the privatisation of banks and outsourcing and contract system in jobs in the sector.

They are also demanding adequate recruitment in the sector, stern action against big corporate defaulters, an increase in the rate of interest on bank deposits and a reduction in service charges.

"If strike materialises, the normal functioning of the bank branches and offices is likely to be affected. The bank is taking all necessary steps to minimise the impact of strike so as to provide the normal banking services to its customers," the Bank of Maharashtra said in a filing.

(With PTI inputs)