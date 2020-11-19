Trade unions call for 24-hour national shutdown on Nov 25

Kochi: A 24-hour general strike called by the joint platform of Central Trade Union Organisations will be on from the midnight of November 25 to November 26 midnight.

CITU national general secretary K Chandran Pillai said the general strike will be complete in almost all sectors. At the same time INTUC state general secretary K P Haridas said while his union was active in the general strike it was not in favour of organising a hartal-like agitation.

Ten affiliates of the central trade union forum which has given the general strike call will participate in the shutdown. They are the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All-India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

The strike has been called against "the anti-people, anti-worker, anti-national and destructive policies of the BJP government at the Centre”.

The largest national federation of trade unions are known as the Central Trade Union Organisations (CTUO).