At INA Ezhimala, Army Chief says no runners-up in war

Ezhimala: Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday reviewed the Passing out Parade (PoP) at Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala in Kerala's Kannur district,.

During the spectacular event held under strict COVID-19 protocols, 164 trainees comprising Midshipmen of 99th INA Course (B.Tech & MSc), cadets of 30th Naval Orientation Course (Extended) and two trainees from Sri Lankan Navy passed out as officers.

The President’s gold medal for the INA B.Tech course was awarded to Midshipman Ankush Dwivedi, while the Chief of the Naval Staff gold medal for the Naval Orientation Course (Extended) was awarded to Cadet Cedric Cyril.

Gen Naravane inspecting the Guard of Honour during Passing Out Parade. Photo: Indian Navy

The CNS silver medal for B.Tech course was awarded to Midshipman Harshil Kerni while the FOC-in-C South bronze medal for B.Tech course Midshipman went to Jesin Alex. Sub Lieutenant Shubharth Jain received the FOC-in-C South silver medal for NOC (Extended) and Commandant INA bronze medal for NOC (Extended) went to Sub Lieutenant Khushal Yadav.

Addressing the gathering, General Naravane congratulated the cadets for their impeccable turn out, smart drill and movements on parade.

He also complimented the INA instructors for shaping young boys into fine officers.

From the PoP. Photo: Indian Navy

“We are facing challenges from all sides. The country looks up to us to deliver every time, be it during war, calamities or while having law and issues. Everything else may fail, but we cannot. There are no runners-up in war,” General Naravane said.

The trainees marched past the INA’s Quarterdeck to the traditional notes of ‘Auld Lang Syne,’ the popular farewell tune played by armed forces while bidding adieu to colleagues and comrades.

Later, the Army Chief and other dignitaries shipped the stripes of the passing out trainees, who will now proceed to various naval ships and establishments to further consolidate their training in specialised fields.

Ahead of the PoP, Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, Commandant, INA awarded B.Tech degree to the trainees at a convocation ceremony held yesterday.

From the PoP. Photo: Indian Navy

INA runs the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-accredited B.Tech degree course, embedding Navy-specific military subjects and a strenuous outdoor and physical training curriculum.

The Chief of the Naval Staff rolling trophies for the best Midshipman in Applied Electronics and Communication stream was awarded to Midshipman Ravi Prakash, in Electronics and Communication Engineering stream to Midshipman Ankush Dwivedi and in Mechanical Engineering (ME) stream to Midshipman Jesin Alex.