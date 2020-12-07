Five with suspected terror links arrested in Delhi after encounter

New Delhi: Five people were arrested after an encounter with police in East Delhi's Shakarpur area and it is suspected that some of them might have links to terror groups, the police said.

Two of them are from Punjab and three belong to Kashmir, they said.

Delhi Police have identified them as Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz Rather, Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh. One of them is also alleged to have been involved in the assassination of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, "We have apprehended five persons after an exchange of fire. Weapons and other incriminating material have also been recovered from their possession."

The police is ascertaining their intentions for presence in the capital amid already raging farmer agitation at the city borders.

Some of them are suspected to have links with terror groups but this is being verified, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.