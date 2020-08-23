Weekend Reads: The 22-year-old blogger behind protests in Belarus, and more

Here are ten must-read pieces this Sunday from around the world:

• NRKs have long been Kerala's economic pillar. With an unprecedented number now returning home in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a social flux is imminent, if not already underway, writes Nidheesh MK for the Mint.

• Shoaib Daniyal uncovers why the recent allegations about Facebook favouring the BJP are so significant for Indian politics in the Scroll.



Kamala Harris

• While the infrastructure had been under construction for years, it is only in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic that digital platforms became a primary element of US election campaigns. Are these changes here to stay? Wired's Ricki Harris investigates.



• With Uber and Amazon clipping at their heels on a terrain already made difficult by the ongoing COVID crisis, grocers are forced to change strategies on the fly. Anna Rahmanan paints the larger story in the BBC.



• In Atlantic, Anne Applebaum's talks about how Stsiapan Sviatlou, a 22-year-old blogger, is showing his countrymen in Belarus how not to be afraid.



• If there is one country where the wearing of face masks in response to the coronavirus outbreak has caused no controversy whatsoever, it is Japan. Philip Patrick uncovers the Japanese obsession with face masks for The Spectator.

• Anthropologist and writer Meher Varma join illustrator and designer Pia Alize Hazarika to put together a tongue-in-cheek exploration of fashion magazines in India for Himal.

• Can anxious minds find solace working with plants? A therapist and her husband, a garden designer, say yes. Rebecca Mead's article for The New Yorker has all the details for you.



• Adapted from Vikram Seth’s sprawling 1993 novel, A Suitable Boy has finally arrived on the small screen to dazzle us all and transport us back to a 50s' India. Here, its stars tell Vogue's Rebecca Watson what to expect in this sumptuous period drama.



Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller

• The Champions League final is a “Qlassico” between two Qatar-connected giants that brought in key pieces from Barç. Joshua Robinson writes for the Wall Street Journal.