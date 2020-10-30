Indian woman, her two children found dead in Dublin home

Ballinteer/Ireland: A young Indian woman and her two children were found dead at their south Dublin home on Wednesday, Irish newspapers reported.

The victims were identified as Seema Banu (37) and her children – a girl aged 11 and a boy aged six.

The family, hailing from Bengaluru, had moved to Ballinteer, a suburb of Dublin, in February, 2020.

According to reports, the bodies may have been lying in the house for several days.

Officers were called to the scene when neighbours grew concerned as they did not spot any of the family members for four days.

According to Herald, senior sources in the police informed there were “all indications” that all of them were strangled to death.

A post-mortem report expected later on Friday is expected to shed more light.

A 36-year-old man, who is well-known to the victims, was being questioned by the cops on Thursday, as per the Herald report.

Earlier this year, Banu was also a victim of a serious assault. The trail of that case will begin early next year.

The Irish Samachar reported Banu had been a victim of domestic violence since arriving in Ireland in February.

Language barriers would have made it difficult for Banu to seek help, according to reports.

Indian Ambassador to Ireland Sandeep Kumar, who visited the spot, spoke to Banu's family in Bangalore on the phone.

He assured them that the embassy would extend all possible assistance.