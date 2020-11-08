Biden, Harris US election win floods Internet with memes

Since it became clear on Sunday that Joe Biden has indeed defeated incumbent Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States, the Internet has been working overtime, churning out memes after another to mark the occasion.

It has been a harrowing few days since the election day on November 3 with uncertainty prevailing over who would win the race for the White House. The slow-moving vote count in several key states and Trump's constant denial of his imminent defeat has had the world on edge.



After Biden bagged Pennsylvania on Sunday, a victory was certain for the Democrats and the Internet rejoiced. It had been a turbulent few years under Trump's presidency and this explosion of memes, it could be said, is the world heaving a collective sigh of relief.

Here are some of the memes that Onmanorama has compiled so far.

If you happen to see some remarkable memes, do let us know by tagging our social media handle @onmanorama.