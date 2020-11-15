Pakistan claims India sponsoring terror attacks in the country

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday alleged that India was behind some of the terror attacks in the country, on a day New Delhi summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat to protest ceasefire violations and Islamabad's continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India.

India in the past hit out at Pakistan for linking it to the terror attacks in the country and said Islamabad cannot shift the blame on New Delhi for its domestic problems. India has dismissed such allegations as Pakistan's "attempt to distract international and domestic attention from its own problems."

India on Saturday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest with him over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces on multiple sectors along the Line of Control (LoC).

India also reminded Pakistan of its bilateral commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner.

In Islamabad, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed a press conference at the Foreign Office alongside Army spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar to claim that India was behind some of the terror attacks in his country.

"We have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and the international community through this dossier," Qureshi claimed.

Qureshi claimed the Pakistani dossier reveals the "deepening nexus between Indian intelligence agencies and UN-designated terrorist organisations, including Jamaat-ul Ahrar, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, Balochistan Liberation Front and Baloch Republican Army.

He said the dossier also contains evidence of India's alleged attempts to undermine the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.