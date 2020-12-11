South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk dies of COVID-19: media reports

Popular independent South Korean filmmaker Kim Ki-duk died after contracting coronavirus in Latvia, according to media reports.

The 59-year-old has been in the European country for the past one month and unofficial sources claimed he had been hospitalised with COVID-19 symptoms recently.

According to South Korean website Naver, the news of his demise was reported by Russia's TASS news agency, citing the Latvian news agency DELFI.

South Korean news portal JTBC reported that the South Korean ambassador to Latvia said the death was reported by a co-worker of director Kim.

Kim Ki-duk is the only Korean filmmaker to receive top honours at the three major international film festivals – Cannes, Venice, and Berlin. He notable works include Pieta, 3-iron, Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring, and Moebius.

