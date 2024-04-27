Gaza: The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas released video on Saturday of two men held hostage in Gaza and seen alive in the footage. Campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum identified the two in a statement as Keith Siegel and Omri Miran who were abducted by militants during the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7.



"The proof of life from Keith Siegel and Omri Miran is the clearest evidence that the Israeli government must do everything to approve a deal for the return of all the hostages before Independence Day (on May 14)," the forum said.

"The living should return for rehabilitation, and the murdered should receive a dignified burial."

The latest video comes just three days after Hamas released another video showing hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin alive. Siegel and Miran appeared to speak under duress.

"I have been here in Hamas captivity for 202 days. The situation here is unpleasant, difficult and there are many bombs," Miran is heard saying in the footage, indicating it was taken earlier this week.

Miran and Siegel in the video released by Hamas. Photo: AFP

"It's time to reach a deal that will get us out of here safe and healthy... Keep protesting, so that there will be a deal now."

Saturday's video comes as Hamas says it is studying Israel's latest counterproposal for a Gaza ceasefire after reports that mediator Egypt had sent a delegation to Israel to jump-start stalled negotiations. Siegel, who also spoke in the video, broke down as he talked of their captivity.

"We are in danger here, there are bombs, it is stressful and scary," he said, burying his face in his arms as he cried.

"I want to tell my family that I love you very much. It's important to me that you know that I am fine.

"I have very, very beautiful memories of last year's Passover that we all celebrated together. I really hope that we will have the best possible surprise," he said, appealing to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a deal soon.

Siegel said he seen footage of demonstrations in Israel calling for a deal to secure the release of hostages.

"I hope and believe that you will all continue," he said, addressing the demonstrators who have been holding regular rallies calling on Netanyahu to agree a deal.

On October 7, Hamas-led militants abducted some 250 people during their attack on Israel, according to Israeli officials.

The military says 129 of them are still held captive in Gaza, including 34 who are dead.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory military offensive in Gaza has killed 34,388 people, most of them women and children, according to the territory's health ministry.