Sharjah: A Keralite youth has been stabbed to death in Sharjah in the UAE. Twenty-nine-year-old Vishnu Vijayan was found dead at Abu Shagara on Tuesday afternoon.

Vishnu, who hailed from Karunapuram in Idukki, was working at a beauty parlour in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Police believe that an argument with African nationals resulted in Vishnu's death.