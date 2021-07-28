UAE offers golden visa with 10-year validity for doctors, kin

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that doctors holding the licence of the country’s Health Department and their families could apply for the golden visa till September 2022. This visa, which has a validity of 10 years, can be applied on the website smartservices.ica.gov.ae. At the same time, doctors having a Dubai licence should apply on smart.gdrfad.gov.ae.

Apart from the websites, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has arranged seven centres where the doctors can complete the visa formalities.

According to the UAE, the gesture is in recognition of the efforts of the doctors on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19. These measures are being implemented based on the instructions of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is UAE’s Vice-President and Prime Minister and the ruler of Dubai.

The UAE government aims to attract experts in the medical field by the visa offer. The golden visa is given to investors, doctors, engineers and artists who have made significant contributions to their field. A large number of Indian citizens, including businesspersons, doctors, artists and journalists from Kerala, have already obtained the golden visa.