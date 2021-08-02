India takes over UNSC Presidency; will be 'a voice of moderation', says External Affairs Minister

New Delhi: India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday as the country took over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for August.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described it as a "momentous day" and referred to the Sanskrit phrase 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) to describe India's worldview.

"As we take over UNSC Presidency for August, look forward to working productively with other members. India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law," Jaishankar tweeted.

Bagchi said India's tenure at the UN Security Council has been guided by five 'S' --- 'Samman (respect), Samvaad (dialogue), Sahyog (cooperation), Shanti (peace) and Samriddhi (prosperity)'.

The first working day of India's Presidency will be Monday, August 2.

The August presidency will be India's first Presidency during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

India's two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council began on January 1, 2021.

India will again preside over the Council in December next year, the last month of its two-year tenure.

It is India's seventh term on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member. India has previously been a member of the UN Security Council in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, and 1991-92.

Following its election to the global body, India said that it will promote responsible and inclusive solutions to international peace and security and would pitch for a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.

During its Presidency, India will be organising high-level signature events in three major areas - maritime security, peacekeeping and counterterrorism.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti in a video message on the eve of the country assuming the rotating Presidency of the powerful 15-nation UN body said that maritime security has a high priority for India and it is important for the Security Council to take a holistic approach to this issue.

Peacekeeping is a topic close to our hearts, given our own long and pioneering involvement with peacekeeping, he said, adding that India will focus on how to ensure the safety of peacekeepers, especially by using better technology and how to bring perpetrators of crimes against peacekeepers to justice.

As a country that has been at the forefront in the fight against terrorism, India will continue to keep the spotlight on counterterrorism, he said.