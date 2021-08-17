Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh declares himself caretaker president, vows to fight Taliban

Kabul: Afghanistan's First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday announced that he is in the country and is the "legitimate caretaker President".

President Ashraf Ghani earlier left the country amid the Taliban advance and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Earlier, there were reports that Saleh had also fled with Ghani.

"Clarity: As per d constitution of Afg, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate care taker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus," Saleh said in a tweet.

"In my soil. With d people. For a cause & purpose. With solid belief in righteousness. Opposing Pak bcked oppression & brutal dictatorship is our legitimacy," Saleh had tweeted earlier.

As of now, Afghan leaders, including former President Hamid Karzai and peace council chief Abdullah Abdullah, have been negotiating with the Taliban since the fall of Kabul.