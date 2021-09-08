Mullahs, Taliban in power don't even have degrees, but are greatest: Afghan's new education minister

New Delhi: A video widely shared on social media shows the Taliban's Minister of Education, Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir diluting the importance of any kind of higher education.

"No Phd degree, master's degree is valuable today. You see that the Mullahs and Taliban that are in power, have no Phd, MA or even a high school degree, but are the greatest of all," Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir is heard saying in the video.

The remarks, as expected, drew huge criticism.

Private universities and higher education institutions in Afghanistan that are following the new gender format have reopened.

Male and female university students will be taught in separate classrooms and only female lecturers will be allowed to teach girls' classes, Tolo News reported.

Joint classes are not acceptable at the universities. A Taliban official said, "Some of the universities are able to use separate buildings for girls, to teach the girls separately. But a number of universities do not have buildings, they can change the time of classes."

Meanwhile, officials from the private universities and institutions said they were willing to implement the new format required by the ministry. The officials are worried about the girls' low attendance at the universities.

New govt to uphold Islamic rules and Sharia law

Meanwhile, the Taliban's religious leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada issued a statement saying the new cabinet will start its work immediately.

"As a caretaker and committed cabinet has been announced by the authorities of the Islamic Emirate to control and run the affairs of the country which will start functioning at the earliest, I assure all the countrymen that the figures will work hard towards upholding Islamic rules and Sharia law in the country, protecting the country's highest interests, securing Afghanistan's borders, and to ensuring lasting peace, prosperity and development," Akhundzada said.

The statement also said the new government remains committed to protecting human rights.

"The Islamic Emirate will take serious and effective steps towards protecting human rights, the rights of minorities as well as the rights of the underprivileged groups within the framework of the demands of the sacred religion of Islam," reads the statement.