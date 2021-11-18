Keralite businessman shot dead in Texas amid robbery bid

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 18, 2021 11:06 AM IST

Texas: A Malayali expat was shot dead in the American state of Texas on Wednesday amid a robbery bid at a shop run by him.

The deceased, 56-year-old Sajan Mathew, was shot by a US citizen who arrived at the shop on the pretext of being a customer.

Sajan, a native of Kozhencherry in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, had been running a beauty products supply store in Mesquite city of Dallas county.

The attack happened at around 1pm (local time). The attacker fled soon after the incident.

Though Sajan was taken to a hospital by the cops who had arrived on the scene, he could not be saved.

Sajan, who migrated to the US in 2005, is survived by wife Mini and two children. He was a member of the Sehion Mar Thoma Church of Dallas.

(to be updated)

