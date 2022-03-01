'History repeating,' says Zelensky as 'Russian Nazi' bombs Ukraine's biggest holocaust memorial

"History repeating," tweeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after Vladimir Putin's Russia bombed one of Europe's significant holocaust memorials at Babyn Yar.

According to Zelensky, at least five persons were killed after an attack on the Kyiv TV tower and Ukraine's main Holocaust memorial on the sixth day of the Russian invasion.

Bombs are falling on the Babyn Yar Memorial, the site of one of the worst massacres of Jews during WWII.



Putin follows in the steps of his Soviet predecessors in desecrating the memory of the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/TpRDQPqntS — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) March 1, 2022

"To the world: what is the point of saying 'never again' for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar?," Zelensky asked in his tweet.

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba practically completed the sentence. "On September 29-30, 1941, Nazis killed over 33,000 Jews here. 80 years later, Russian Nazis strike this same land to exterminate Ukrainians."

"Evil and barbaric," added Kuleba.

Kyiv TV tower, which has just been hit by a Russian missile, is situated on the territory of Babyn Yar. On September 29-30, 1941, Nazis killed over 33 thousand Jews here. 80 years later, Russian Nazis strike this same land to exterminate Ukrainians. Evil and barbaric. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 1, 2022

The massacre in Babyn Yar, a ravine in Kyiv, under the Nazi occupation, was carried out by SS troops along with local collaborators.