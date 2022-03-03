Russia has pointed rockets into their own territory, claims Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister

Lviv: Ukraine fears Russia may be preparing to stage a so-called false flag operation near the

Ukraine-Russia border to suggest Ukraine has attacked a Russian village, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter on Thursday.

"Worrying reports: Russians might have pointed multiple rocket-launching systems in the Russian border village of Popovka towards their own territory. Knowing the barbaric nature of Russian actions we fear a false flag operation," he said.

Reuters was unable to independently verify his statement.

Meanwhile, Kuleba said Germany had told Ukraine it would send more weapons to support the fight against invading Russian forces.

Kuleba did not say what kind of weapons Germany planned to send or when they would be delivered.