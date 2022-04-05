Sri Lanka's new Finance Minister resigns a day after appointment

Our Correspondent
Published: April 05, 2022 02:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (C) addresses the nation along with Navy Chief Nishantha Ulugetenne (2L) and Airforce Chief Sudarshana Pathirana (R) during the Sri Lanka's 74th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo on February 4, 2022. (Photo: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP

Colombo: Sri Lanka's new Finance Minister Ali Sabry on Tuesday resigned, a day after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed him after sacking his brother Basil Rajapaksa amidst the island nation's worst economic crisis.

In a letter to the President, Sabri said that he took up the job as part of a temporary measure.

However, after much reflection and deliberation and taking into consideration the current situation, I am now of the view for Your Excellency to make suitable interim arrangement to navigate the unprecedented crisis fresh and proactive, and unconventional steps needs to be taken including the appointment of a new finance minister, Sabry said in the letter.

RELATED ARTICLES

He was among the four new ministers appointed by President Rajapaksa on Monday.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts, the public has been suffering for months.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout