Pakistan govt falls at midnight; Imran Khan becomes first PM to be voted out: Reports

Pakistan's parliament passed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in a midnight vote, state reports.

Khan becomes the first Pakistani Prime Minister to be voted out.

It is understood that the opposition secured 174 votes to pass the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

After it emerged that Khan had left the Prime Minister's residence, his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf reported that their supporters protested on the streets in large numbers.

The voting came after the country's powerful army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Khan, two sources said, as criticism mounted over the delay in the parliamentary process.

Police officers arrive to deploy outside the Parliament House building in Islamabad on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Lower house Speaker Asad Qaisar, a member of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, who had adjourned the house three times on Saturday, announced his resignation, heightening the drama in the chamber.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri also resigned before the voting.



"The country's interests must be the priority," said Qaisar. Khan's allies blocked the no-confidence motion last week and dissolved the lower house of parliament, prompting the country's Supreme Court to intervene and allow the vote to go through.

The prime minister's supporters claim there is a foreign conspiracy to oust him.

Khan, 69, surged to power in 2018 with the military's support, but recently lost his parliamentary majority when allies quit his coalition government.

Opposition parties say he has failed to revive an economy battered by COVID-19 or fulfil promises to make Pakistan a corruption-free, prosperous nation respected on the world stage.

The cricket star turned politician has vowed to "struggle" against any move to replace him. The editor-in-chief of the Friday Times Najam Sethi said Imran Khan seemed bent on defying the orders of the Supreme Court.

"That means he is either on a politically suicidal path or is being egged on to continue resistance in the expectation of last minute support/intervention from elements in the Miltablishment," he said, referring to the military.

Before Saturday's session was adjourned, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, expected to become prime minister if Khan is ousted, urged lower house Speaker Qaiser to ensure the vote was carried out as a matter of priority.

The speaker said he would implement the court order "in true letter and spirit".

(With PTI inputs)