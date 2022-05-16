Three killed in two separate shooting incidents at church, flea market in US

Three persons were killed in two separate shooting incidents in the United States on Sunday.

While one person was killed and at least four others were injured in a shooting at a church in the western US state of California, two people were killed and three others critically injured in a shooting at a flea market in Houston.

Shooting in California church

A gunman opened fire in a Southern California church during a lunch banquet on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five, before churchgoers detained the suspect and hog-tied his legs with an electrical cord, authorities said.

Police responded to the incident that unfolded at about 1:30 p.m. local time (2039 GMT) at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods and arrested an unidentified suspect in his 60s, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock told a news conference.

"That group of churchgoers displayed ... exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect. They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities," he said. One person died at the scene while four other victims were critically wounded. Another person suffered minor injuries, he said. All of the injured were taken to hospitals. About 30 to 40 people were in the church when the shooting occurred, Hallock said.

"At this time, we do not know what the suspect's motive may

be or whether he had an intended target, or whether this is even a hate-related incident," Hallock said, adding that authorities believe the suspect does not live in the area.Two handguns were found at the scene."No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event," Governor Gavin Newsom's office said on Twitter.

2 killed, 3 injured in Houston flea market shooting

Two people were killed and three others critically injured in a shooting at a flea market in Houston, the largest city of the US state Texas, authorities said.

The shooting allegedly took place on Sunday due to a fight among the five male victims, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The victims all appear to be in their early-to mid-20s and likely knew each other, officials said, noting they do not believe the shooting was random, Xinhua news agency reported.

No innocent bystanders were hurt although the flea market was very busy at Sunday afternoon when the shooting took place.

Harris County Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez said it is estimated that there were "thousands" at the flea market when the gun shots were fired.

Two possible suspects were detained and a third was taken to a hospital, according to an ABC News report.

The Sheriff's office said at least two pistols have been recovered from the crime scene.

In Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, a white 18-year-old man opened fire at a supermarket in a mostly Black neighborhood, killing 10 and wounding three in what authorities described as a purely racist attack.

(With inputs from Reuters and IANS)