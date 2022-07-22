Malayalam
Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as Sri Lanka's new PM

Agencies
Published: July 22, 2022 11:14 AM IST
Dinesh Gunawardena
Dinesh Gunawardena arrives at a Buddhist temple as he waits for Ranil Wickremesinghe who has been elected as the Eighth Executive President under the Constitution, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka July 20, 2022. REUTERS/ Dinuka Liyanawatte
Topic | World

Colombo: Dinesh Gunawardena took the oath as Sri Lanka's new prime minister on Friday, local television channels reported.

Gunawardena's appointment comes a day after six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country's new president.

A stalwart of Sri Lankan politics, Gunawardena, 73, earlier served as the foreign minister and education minister. He was appointed as Home Minister in April by then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The prime minister's post fell vacant after Wickremesinghe, 73, was on Thursday sworn in as the country's eighth president after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and then resigned as president.

He has called for bipartisanship to address the unprecedented economic crisis the country is facing.

(With PTI, Reuters inputs.)

