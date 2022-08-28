Legal woes mount for Imran as Islamabad HC set to take action

Islamabad: There seems no end to the woes of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Even as he is involved in a perpetual confrontation with the new Shehbaz Sharif dispensation, a five-judge larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been constituted to proceed against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) boss for "intimidating a female judge".

Headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, the bench comprises Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Babar Sattar.

It will resume proceedings on the matter on August 31 when the ex-PM is supposed to appear in person before the court. Earlier, the IHC had issued a show-cause notice to Khan asking him to appear before the court, reported the Dawn.

Initially, the matter was heard by a three-member bench.

The show-cause notice to Khan mentioned that the statement was made in a sub-judice matter to get "favourable" verdict and prima facie, this act was tantamount to obstructing the course of justice and due process and to undermine public confidence in the court of law.

"These remarks have been made with the motive of bringing the administration of law into disrepute and eroding the integrity and credibility of the judicial system."

"Prima facie, Mr Khan committed criminal as well as judicial contempt, punishable under section 5 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003", it added.

Also, Yaseen Gill, brother of Khan's chief of staff Shahbaz Gill, has filed a complaint before the IHC chief justice against additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry.

It stated that "she had passed the order on August 17, 2022 [to hand over Mr Shahbaz's custody to police] in grave violation and derogation of judicial norms and express provisions of law".