When Queen Elizabeth dies 'Operation London Bridge' will be set in motion

There is a plan in place for what will happen when Queen Elizabeth dies. It is called Operation London Bridge.

It is not a secret plan and was first devised in the 1960s. It includes instructions for how the news of the passing is to be communicated, the period of mourning, funeral, and succession plans.

On the day of her passing, the news will first be communicated by her private secretary, who would ring up the prime minister and say: London Bridge is down.

As per the plan, the news of her passing will then be passed around the world via the press association.

Meantime, the news of the passing will be displayed outside Buckingham Palace, the royal residence and all flags across the UK will be lowered to half-staff.

The BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation), which is the national broadcaster of the United Kingdom, will activate an alarm for national emergencies.

Funeral

The funeral ceremony will be held at Westminster Hall. The funeral will take place on the ninth day.

The queen's body will be taken to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace, four days after her passing. She will lie in state for the next four days for public homage, starting with important persons and the commoners at last.

The queen will be buried at Windsor Castle next to her husband, Prince Philip, and her father, King George VI.

Queen Elizabeth who ascended the throne on the death of her father on Feb 6, 1952, is the longest serving monarch in the world.

Succession

Operation London Bridge has a different set of plans for the location of the queen's death -- in London or elsewhere.

As the queen is now in her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, a day after her passing, the queen's eldest son Charles, the Prince of Wales, will become the king, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will become the queen.

(Sources of information: The Guardian, The Washington Post)