Fresh hostilities, blackouts: Embassy tells Indians to exit Ukraine immediately

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued a fresh advisory for citizens in the war-torn country urging them to leave immediately in view of increasing hostilities.

Just a week ago, the Embassy had issued a similar advisory shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in parts of Ukraine.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the embassy on October 19, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means," the embassy said.

According to the Embassy, some Indians left Ukraine after the previous advisory. Unlike in the earlier advisory, where the citizens were not provided options for exit, this time the Embassy has assured guidance or assistance to travel to the Ukrainian border.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has urged the refugees who fled in the wake of Russia's invasion to abroad this winter due to blackouts created by Moscow's bombardment of critical energy infrastructure.

In an interview broadcast on Ukrainian national television on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told Ukrainians currently sheltering abroad that they should wait until spring before returning to Ukraine."I wanted to ask (them) not to return. We need to survive the winter," she said.

There has been an intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea around three weeks back.

Russia has launched waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Kyiv says they have damaged up to 40% of the power system.

