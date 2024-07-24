Kathmandu airport crash: Four killed after Saurya Airlines crashes during takeoff

PTI
Published: July 24, 2024 12:02 PM IST Updated: July 24, 2024 12:32 PM IST
Smoke rises from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. State television in Nepal says a plane has slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off from Kathmandu airport. Photo: AP/PTI

Kathmandu: Four were killed after an aircraft belonging to a private airline company with 19 people on board crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Wednesday. At least 19 people, including aircrew, were aboard the Pokhara-bound Saurya Airlines plane which met with the accident at around 11 am, sources said.

The pilot of the aircraft has been taken to a hospital, a security official deployed at the airport told PTI without giving further details. A fire that broke out from the aircraft has been put off, he added.  Police and firefighters are carrying out rescue operations at the accident site.

