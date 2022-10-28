'Send real Mr Bean' -- President of Zimbabwe mocks Pakistan after T20 WC win

Close on the heels of their shocking loss to Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan got trolled by the president of the southern African nation.

One might not want to suspect diplomatic reasons for Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa taking the mickey out of the Pakistan cricket team whom they defeated by 1 run in Perth earlier on the day.

After all, the two nations have a cordial relationship going back to the days of the late Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe.

The reason here is actually quite funny. It is a row over 'Mr Bean'. No, not the actual Mr Bean, made famous by the inimitable Rowan Atkinson. In fact, therein lies the whole story.

"Next time, send the real Mr Bean…," President Mnangagwa had tweeted.

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

In the build-up to the match, a Zimbabwe fan pointed out how a Pakistani comedian had tricked them into believing he was the real Mr Bean.

It appears the trickster was a doppelganger, Asif Muhammad, who reportedly toured Zimbabwe in 2016 posing to be the famous sitcom character. He appears to have made a lot of people believe that he was the real deal.

The Mr Bean doppelganger in Zimbabwe. Photo: Twitter/ @ApexNewsZim

"As Zimbabweans, we won't forgive you..." the man who brought the matter to light had tweeted. So they didn't, and President Mnangagwa just rubbed it in.