15 Indian ship crew members shifted to detention centre in Equatorial Guinea

New Delhi: Fifteen Indians, who are part of the crew of a ship detained by Equatorial Guinea authorities, have been shifted to a detention centre.

"We were informed that we would be shifted to a hotel. But they have duped us and locked us in a room," Kollam native Vijith V Nair said in a video clip.

"There are armed guards outside," he added.

Vijith is the brother of Vismaya who took her life following domestic violence at her husband's house last year in June.

The Central Government on Tuesday intervened to prevent the transfer of Malayali officer Sanu Jose arrested by Equatorial Guinea to Nigeria.

Kochi native Sanu Jose, the Chief Officer of the ship 'MT Heroic Idun', was arrested by the authorities on Monday.

After the arrest, Sanu Jose was shifted to an Equatorial Guinea navy ship. He was to be handed over to the Nigerian navy. He is now back in his vessel.

"Relieved that the Foreign Ministry and Indian embassy intervened to secure my release. Will finally be at peace when I'm back home," Jose told Manorama News.

Twenty six people, including 16 Indians have been detained in the ship since mid-August. There are three Malayalis among the crew.

The crew in the Norway based ship was detained as they allegedly violated the maritime boundary. The ship was taken into custody by Equatorial Guinea as per the instruction of the Nigerian navy.

The Indian mission in the central African country had informed that it is working closely with the authorities concerned for their release. The arrest took place even as the negotiations were progressing.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rajya Sabha MP AA Rahim on Monday said the crew of ship 'MT Heroic Idun' included the Indians and they were in detention since mid-August.

On Twitter, the parliamentarian requested Jaishankar to "urgently intervene" in the matter of "illegal detention" of the 16 Indian crew members.

The Indian embassy in that country said on Monday that it has been in regular contact with the crew members over phone.