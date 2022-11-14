Indian-origin Nishad Singh under scanner for crypto exchange FTX crash

IANS
Published: November 14, 2022 10:43 AM IST
Cryptocurrency - representational image. Photo: Manorama

San Francisco: Indian-origin Nishad Singh, is being scrutinized for financial practices that caused the collapse of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

He lived with the FTX founder along with 9 others.

Singh was in the inner circle of FTX's 30-year-old founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.

RELATED ARTICLES

"Gary Wang (Chief Technology Officer), Nishad and Sam control the code, the exchange's matching engine, and funds," said a person familiar with the matter.

Beleaguered crypto exchange FTX recently admitted that "unauthorised transactions" have drained hundreds of millions of dollars from its wallets, saying the company has moved many digital assets to a new "cold wallet custodian".

FTX, which last week filed for bankruptcy in the US, did not reveal how much it lost in unauthorised transactions but reports claimed the amount could be as high as $600 million.

His LinkedIn profile indicates that he attended Crystal Springs Uplands School in California and graduated summa cum laude from the University of California, Berkeley in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout