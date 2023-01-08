Iranian suspected of planning terrorist attack detained in Germany

Frankfurt: German police have taken into custody a 32-year-old Iranian citizen suspected of having procured deadly poisons cyanide and ricin to commit an "Islamist-motivated" attack, authorities in western Germany said on Sunday.

The residence of the suspect in the city of Castrop-Rauxel was searched as part of the investigation, according to a joint press release from the Duesseldorf public prosecutor's office and police in the cities of Recklinghausen and Muenster.

"The accused is suspected of having prepared a serious act of violence endangering the state by allegedly procuring cyanide and ricin to commit an Islamist-motivated attack," the statement said.

This, police said, carries a prison sentence of between 6 months to 10 years.

Castrop-Rauxel is located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state.

Police said a second individual was detained as part of the searches, adding a decision on whether to issue an official arrest warrant would be made at a later stage while the investigation is continuing.

Ricin, found naturally in castor beans, can cause death within 36 to 72 hours from exposure to an amount as small as a pinhead. No known antidote exists.

According to German domestic intelligence services, the number of members or supporters of Islamist causes has shrunk by 1.5 per cent to 28,290 individuals in 2021, citing the "military breakup" of the militant Islamic State group.

On December 19, 2016, Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, drove a truck into a crowded western Berlin Christmas market, killing 11 people and injuring dozens.

News about Sunday's searches also comes a month after German authorities arrested 25 members and supporters of a far-right group that the prosecutor's office said was preparing a violent overthrow of the state.