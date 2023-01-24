Nine dead in shooting incidents in California, Iowa

California/Iowa: Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, CBS News reported.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting incident with multiple victims and that a suspect was in custody. Meanwhile, two students were killed and an adult employee was injured in a "targeted shooting" at a Des Moines school in Iowa.

Half Moon Bay is about 30 miles (50 km) south of San Francisco. The shooting took place as the city of Monterey Park in Los Angeles County was still roiling from a mass shooting on Saturday that killed 11 people.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting in Iowa at the school dedicated to helping at-risk youth.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the school at around 1 p.m. on Monday. Officers arrived to find two students critically injured, who later died at a hospital. The adult employee of the school, who was injured, is in serious condition.

Acting swiftly on the witnesses' description, the police took three suspects travelling in a car into its custody within 20 minutes of the incident.

The police have said that the incident was "definitely targeted" and there was "nothing random" about this.