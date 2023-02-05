India blocks 232 Chinese apps for gambling, money laundering

Published: February 05, 2023 02:55 PM IST Updated: February 05, 2023 03:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The government has blocked 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links, according to an official source.

Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has issued orders to block these apps following instructions from Ministry of Home Affairs.

"The order to block 138 apps that were involved in betting, gambling and money laundering were issued last evening. Separately, an order to block 94 apps engaged in unauthorised loan service has also been issued. These apps were being operated from offshore entities, including Chinese. They were posing a threat to the economic stability of the country," the official, who did not wish to be named said.

The official did not disclose the name of the apps that have been blocked. An official query sent to MeitY did not elicit any immediate response.

