London: A three-month-old baby passed away in Manchester of the United Kingdom on Friday.

The infant suffocated to death on the mattress while trying to roll over. Though an ambulance rushed to the spot immediately, he could not be rescued.

Jaison is the son of Jibin and Jinu hailing from Ramapuram in Kerala's Kottayam district. The couple has two elder daughters.

Jinu works as a nurse at the Royal Oldham Hospital in Greater Manchester.