Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in Canada for second time in a week

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 28, 2023 03:54 PM IST
The incident comes just after anti-India elements defaced and spray-painted a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Ontario. Photo: IANS

New Delhi: Another statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised at a university campus in Burnaby, Canada, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver announced today, just days after another statue was targeted in Ontario.

In the latest incident, the statue had been placed at Peace Square at Simon Fraser Univerity's Burnaby campus.

"We strongly condemn the heinous crime of vandalising the statute of harbinger of peace Mahatma Gandhiji, @SFU Burnaby campus," the Consulate General tweeted.

RELATED ARTICLES

"The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly," it added.

The incident comes just after anti-India elements defaced and spray-painted a statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the City Hall in the town of Hamilton in Ontario on March 23.

While Hamilton Police said they are investigating the case, attacks by Khalistani backers on Indian installations and temples are on the rise in the North American nation.

Starting 2023, a string of attacks has been unleashed upon Hindu temples across Canada with close to half-a-dozen incidents of vandalism, spiteful graffiti, break-ins and burglaries.

In July last year, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi located at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area was vandalised and defaced with graphic words.

(With inputs from IANS)

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout