Diana, the 'Queen of People's hearts', trends on coronation of King Charles and Camilla

#King and #Coronation were the overwhelming trends on Twitter the whole day.

But Twitterati also remembered a certain Queen of People's Hearts, the late Princess Diana on the eventful day.

Incidentally, the late charm of the House of Windsor had more tweets in her name than #KingCharles, the freshly crowned King of the United Kingdom and his wife, #QueenCamilla.

Amid the spectacular pomp and pageantry at Westminster Abbey on the occasion of King Charles' crowning, social media remembered his first wife, the popular and glamorous Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla gesture as they stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony following their coronation ceremony in London. Photo: Reuters

In the last four hours alone, #Diana was tweeted at least 193,000 times while #Camilla was mentioned in no fewer than 144,000 tweets while #KingCharles was about three time less popular, than his ex-wife, on social media.

The social media buzz for Diana was also helped in a way by two current royals -- Princess Charlotte, daughter Prince William, and her mother, Kate Middleton.

Many on social media found a likeness to Diana in Princess Charlotte while Middleton paid a subtle tribute to the late royal with her choice of jewellery - a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that once belonged to Diana.

Charles had married a 20-year-old Diana in 1981. Prince William and Prince Harry are their children, the former now the heir, had knelt before his father to pledge his loyalty as his "liege man of life and limb".

Diana and Charles' relationship had turned sour and they divorced in 1996.

When asked in 1995 if she ever wanted to be the queen, Diana had famously said: "I’d like to be a queen of people’s hearts, in people’s hearts, but I don’t see myself being queen of this country."