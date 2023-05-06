Prince Harry arrives to witness his father's coronation ceremony

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 06, 2023 04:02 PM IST
Harry smiled and nodded to members of the congregation as he joined the 100 heads of state, dignitaries and representatives of the arts, military, charities and sport inside the Abbey. Photo: Reuters

London: Putting an end to the rumours, Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of his father King Charles on Saturday, joining his cousins and aunts and uncles before the more senior members of the royal family entered.

It had been unclear whether Harry, the younger son of Charles, would attend the historic occasion following his high-profile falling out with his family.

But he said last month he would attend without his wife Meghan and two young children, who will remain in the United States. Harry's eldest child Archie was celebrating his fourth birthday on Saturday.

(with Reuters inputs)

