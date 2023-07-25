Twitter rebranding might face potential legal battles

Elon Musk's plan to rebrand Twitter as X might face legal complications due to intellectual property rights held by other companies. Meta and Microsoft already have rights to the same letter.

X is so widely used and cited in trademarks that it is a candidate for legal challenges and the company formerly known as Twitter could face its own issues defending its X brand in the future.

"There's a 100% chance that Twitter is going to get sued over this by somebody," said trademark attorney Josh Gerben, who said he counted nearly 900 active U.S. trademark registrations that already cover the letter X in a wide range of industries.

Musk renamed the social media network Twitter as X on Monday and unveiled a new logo for the social media platform, a stylized black-and-white version of the letter.