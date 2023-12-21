X down for users globally

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and X Pro (formerly TweetDeck) suffered outages globally early Thursday, said Downdetector.com. Users on X were unable to view posts on the social media site with a message that said "Welcome to X!"

Users encountered loading issues on X Pro with a message that said "Waiting for posts."Over 47,000 US users faced access issues with X and X Pro, according to Downdetector data.

Downdetector is an online platform that tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.