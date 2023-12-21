Several killed, injured in Prague university shooting, police say suspect 'eliminated'

AFP
Published: December 21, 2023 09:30 PM IST
A police officer cordons off an area near the Charles University in central Prague. Photo: AFP

Prague: A gunman had killed several people at a university building in central Prague before being "eliminated", said Czech police here Thursday.

Czech media said the shooting had occurred at Charles University's Faculty of Arts, whose teachers and students were instructed to take shelter as police action was underway.

"The gunman was eliminated!!!" police said on X, formerly Twitter.

"The building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of wounded people on the scene," the statement added.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told public Czech TV the gunman was "probably dead", citing "preliminary information".

Prague's emergency service said on X that "a large number of ambulance units" were deployed at the faculty, adding the injuries ranged from light to very serious.

The private Nova TV reported a blast and a gunman on the roof of the building in Prague's historic centre.

Rakusan said "no other gunman has been confirmed" and called on people to follow police instructions.

Police closed the area and asked people living nearby to stay at home.

