In a first, Hindu woman to contest election in Pakistan

Peshawar/ Pakistan: In a first, a Hindu woman has filed a nomination to contest in the provincial elections in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The elections are scheduled for February 8.



Dr Saveera Parkash (25), submitted her nomination papers on Friday, December 23, for the general seat of PK-25 constituency of the KPK Assembly from the mountainous Buner district as a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate, said her father Om Parkash on Tuesday.

Dr Saveera Parkash has also filed papers for a seat reserved for women in the KPK Assembly at the request of the provincial leadership of the party Senator Rubina Khalid. She will also formally get a party ticket during a PPP rally in Buner on Wednesday, Om Parkash added.

"She is a serious candidate and will contest the upcoming elections due for February 8 on a general as well reserved seat," said Om Parkash. He is also a recently retired doctor and an active member of the party for the past 35 years.

According to local politician Saleem Khan, who is affiliated with the Qaumi Watan Party, Parkash is the first woman from Buner to have submitted her nomination papers to contest the upcoming elections from the general seat.

Parkash completed her MBBS from the Abbottabad International Medical College in 2022 and is also the general secretary of the PPP women's wing in Buner. According to Parkash, she wanted to follow in her father's footsteps working for the area's poor. She will also work for the welfare of women in the area to ensure a safe space for them and will help them attain their rights. Women have been suppressed and neglected, especially concerning the development sector, she added.

Serving humanity is in my blood, she said, citing her medical background, highlighting that her dream to become an elected legislator stemmed from having experienced poor management and helplessness in government hospitals as a doctor.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which borders Afghanistan is a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban terror group, blamed for a series of attacks on security forces. According to the ECP's recent amendments, a five per cent inclusion of women candidates is mandatory on general seats.