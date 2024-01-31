Former Pak PM Imran Khan & wife sentenced to 14 years in jail in Toshakhana corruption case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi received a 14-year jail sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case on Wednesday. This verdict followed a previous day's ruling where Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a special court. The earlier judgment was related to charges of leaking sensitive state secrets, dealing a significant setback to Khan's aspirations for a return to power in the upcoming February 8 general elections.

Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir conducted the hearing at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where the former premier is incarcerated, in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Both were also barred from holding any public office for 10 years and slapped with a fine of Rs 787 million each. Bushra Bibi did not appear before the court today.

In the case, Khan is accused of not disclosing information on gifts presented to Toshakhana as well as the proceeds from the illegal sale of some of the gifts.

(With PTI inputs)