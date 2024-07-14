Chicago: US President Joe Biden on Saturday condemned the life-threatening attack on his Republican rival and predecessor Donald Trump and said there is no place for this kind of violence in America.



“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania. I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,” Biden said in a statement.

“Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it,” Biden said. Incumbent Biden faces Trump in the November presidential elections.

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with what appears to be blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Republican candidate Donald Trump was evacuated from the stage at today's rally after what sounded like shots rang out at the event in Pennsylvania, according to AFP. The former US president was seen with blood on his right ear as he was surrounded by security agents, who hustled him off the stage as he pumped his first to the crowd. Trump was bundled into an SUV and driven away. (Photo by Rebecca DROKE / AFP)

Trump got injured during his election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania following an apparent series of gunshots. He was immediately escorted out of the venue by the Secret Service. Blood was seen on Trump's face and ear as he reached with his right hand toward his neck. Multiple media reports said that several gunshots were heard while Trump was addressing the rally. Both the Secret Service and Trump spokesperson have said that the former US president was fine. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility, Steven Cheung,” Trump spokesperson said in a statement.

Cutting across party lines, leaders strongly condemned the attack.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former president Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery,” former president Barack Obama said.

“Laura and I are grateful that Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response,” former president George W Bush said as Americans prayed for his speedy recovery.

“Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family,” said Robert F Kennedy on X.