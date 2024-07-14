Trump rally shooting: FBI confirms identity of 20-year-old gunman

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Trump was shot in the ear during a Saturday campaign rally, in an attack that left the Republican presidential candidate's face streaked with blood and prompted his security agents to swarm him, before he emerged and pumped his fist in the air, mouthing the words "Fight! Fight! Fight!" The shooter was dead, one rally attendee was killed and two other spectators were injured, the Secret Service said in a statement.

Trump, 78, had just started his speech when the shots rang out. He grabbed his right ear with his right hand, then brought his hand down to look at it before dropping to his knees behind the podium before Secret Service agents swarmed and covered him. He emerged about a minute later, his red "Make America Great Again" hat knocked off, and could be heard saying "wait, wait," before the fist bump, then agents rushed him to a black SUV.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," Trump said later on his Truth Social platform following the shooting. "Much bleeding took place," he said.

The shooting occurred less than four months before the November 5 election, when Trump faces an election rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden. Most opinion polls including those by Reuters/Ipsos show the two locked in a close contest.

Meanwhile, the US Secret Service is investigating how a gunman armed with an AR-style rifle was able to get close enough to shoot and injure Trump. An Associated Press analysis of more than a dozen videos and photos taken at the Trump rally, as well as satellite imagery of the site, shows the shooter was able to get astonishingly close to the stage where the former president was speaking. A video posted to social media and geolocated by the AP shows the body of a man wearing gray camouflage lying motionless on the roof of a manufacturing plant just north of the Butler Farm Show grounds, where Trump's rally was held.

World leaders condemn shooting

Various world leaders immediately condemned the incident, denounced political violence and wished Trump a quick recovery.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said: "We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "appalled by the shocking scenes" at the rally. "Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack." Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the shooting was "concerning and confronting," while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it left him "sickened." Trudeau added: "Political violence is never acceptable." Similar comments were also made by the leaders of Thailand, Taiwan, New Zealand and the Philippines.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the shooting left him shocked. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who met Trump this week while visiting the US for a NATO summit, said his prayers were with the former president "in these dark hours."

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the shooting unacceptable while also urging others to condemn it. "The attack against former President Donald Trump must be vehemently repudiated by all defenders of democracy and dialogue in politics. What we saw today is unacceptable," the Brazilian leader said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Trump a friend and wished him a speedy recovery while saying: "Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies."