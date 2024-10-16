EAM thanks Pakistan's hospitality, but says fighting terror requires 'good neighbourliness'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked Pakistan's hospitality during a conclave on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) it hosted, but reminded the 'neighbour' of the need for trust to combat terrorism.

In his address, Jaishankar said trade and connectivity with the neighbouring countries (Pakistan and China) were unlikely as the activities across borders were characterised by 'terrorism, extremism and separatism'. Jaishankar spoke after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered his inaugural address at the 23rd meeting of the council of heads of governments of the member states of SCO. Jaishankar's visit to Islamabad was significant as it had been nearly a decade since a Foreign Minister from India crossed the border.

“If we fast-forward from the inception of the charter to the situation today, these goals and these tasks are even more crucial. It is, therefore, essential that we have an honest conversation... if trust is lacking or cooperation inadequate if the friendship has fallen short and good neighbourliness is missing somewhere, there are surely reasons to introspect and causes to address,” Jaishankar said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: X@DrSJaishankar

“Cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality, recognize territorial integrity and sovereignty and be built on genuine partnerships, not unilateral agendas. SCO cannot progress if we cherry-pick global practices, especially of trade and transit,” he said.

Ahead of the SCO deliberations, PM Sharif received Jaishankar, and the latter said as he wrapped up the visit: “Thank you, PM Shehbaz, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and the Government of Pakistan for the hospitality and courtesies.”