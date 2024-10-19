Drone from Lebanon targets Netanyahu's home in Caesarea; no casualties

Reuters
Published: October 19, 2024 01:59 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu AFP/GALI TIBBON

A drone was launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the northern Israeli town of Caesarea on Saturday, his spokesman said, adding that the premier was not in the vicinity and there were no casualties.

Earlier, the Israeli military said that a drone was launched from Lebanon and that it had hit a building. It was not immediately clear what the building was.

Two more drones that crossed into Israeli territory were intercepted, the military said.

There were no casualties reported, according to the Israeli ambulance service, and police said explosions had been heard in Caesarea, a coastal town where Netanyahu has a holiday home.

